The sport collectively held its breath on January 8, 2022, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll remained on the ground for several minutes following a terrifying crash at Anaheim 1. The Alpinestars Medical Crew carefully placed the 21-year-old onto a backboard and slowly left the stadium in the medical mule. Fortunately, that long 10-minute span was all precautionary as Swoll, who was concussed, was unsure if he had any severe head or neck injuries and the medical staff made sure to handle the situation with extreme care.

It was later determined that Swoll had suffered a concussion and bruising as a result of the crash. He would miss the following round in Oakland, but incredibly returned last weekend for the third round in San Diego. It was a welcomed sight to see Swoll back aboard his Husqvarna on press day on Friday. As expected though, Friday was also Swoll’s first time back on the bike since the crash.

“I’ve just been resting,” said Swoll. “Other than the head stuff, I’ve had a couple other injuries that have just randomly popped up. Obviously, the team wasn’t going to let me race in Oakland, so I took that weekend for resting, but I took this week just to kind of manage and just be ready for this [weekend]. I wanted to be out here. It’s hard watching from the couch. I would say I’m around like 85 percent right now, but I feel like with the right circumstances, everything will present themselves.”