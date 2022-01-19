A few hours later, practice began and Anderson was seen on the ground, separated from his bike, on perhaps the easiest section of the Oakland track.

It was hard to even figure out what happened, but luckily Anderson had Team Fried on hand to document his crash. He went too far outside in a corner, then hit the side of a jump and pogo sticked right off a tough block. Boom, he’d crashed on a single and a straightaway.