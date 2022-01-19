Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Full Schedule
The Moment: It Bounces Off

The Moment It Bounces Off

January 19, 2022 5:35pm
by:

We know Jason Anderson doesn’t take things too seriously. He can take a hit and he can take a joke. At Anaheim 1 he was a knockdown victim of both Malcolm Stewart in his heat race and Justin Barcia in the main. Instead of ramping up the tension he diffused it with the most organic merchandise plug in supercross history, proclaiming he was not mad at Barcia but would appreciate if Justin would buy some of his Team Fried clothing. Sure enough, Barcia placed an order on Sunday and wore his Team Fried shirt to track walk on Saturday.

No fried beef.
No fried beef. Align Media

A few hours later, practice began and Anderson was seen on the ground, separated from his bike, on perhaps the easiest section of the Oakland track.

It was hard to even figure out what happened, but luckily Anderson had Team Fried on hand to document his crash. He went too far outside in a corner, then hit the side of a jump and pogo sticked right off a tough block. Boom, he’d crashed on a single and a straightaway.

Of course Anderson had fun with it and posted, simply, “Sent it a little too hard bud.”

Onto the night show, when the track was rougher and the stakes were higher. It was there were Anderson did his best work, taking the lead from his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo and holding steady from there. Oakland’s track broke down in the latter laps, and the whoops, especially, were treacherous. Many riders who were charging hard from the back elected to back it down in the final minutes.

Anderson shrugged off any troubles in the main event en route to the win.
Anderson shrugged off any troubles in the main event en route to the win. Align Media

Meanwhile, Anderson was dealing with the pressure to deliver his first main event win since 2018. Even on this rough track, it was no problem. He sailed to victory, this time not sending it a little too hard, bud, but just enough.

Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now