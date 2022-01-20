Welcome back to another edition of Race Examination where we dissect the more intricate details of key moments from the Oakland Supercross. Today we'll look at how Ken Roczen's rough day came with a lot of luck, follow along with Ryan Breece's LCQ extravaganza, and see how Jason Anderson turned a midday crash into an evening victory.

We also look closer at Jo Shimoda's sensational front flip, Michael Mosiman tipping over from third place, and Christian Craig continuing to keep the ball rolling through two rounds.

