Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Oakland Race Examination

January 20, 2022 3:30pm | by:

Welcome back to another edition of Race Examination where we dissect the more intricate details of key moments from the Oakland Supercross. Today we'll look at how Ken Roczen's rough day came with a lot of luck, follow along with Ryan Breece's LCQ extravaganza, and see how Jason Anderson turned a midday crash into an evening victory.

We also look closer at Jo Shimoda's sensational front flip, Michael Mosiman tipping over from third place, and Christian Craig continuing to keep the ball rolling through two rounds.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

