We are back for round two of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and this week we were in Oakland. The stadium in Oakland has definitely seen better days, but we were talking in the press box about all the history the venue had. From concerts to some amazing A’s and Raiders teams, that place has seen it all.

Generally, the track in Oakland is pretty soft—we’ve seen some really good ruts and almost motocross-type conditions over the years. Not this year though. We still had some ruts and stuff, and the track wasn’t Phoenix SX 1986 by any means, but it seemed to hold up a lot better than in the past.

Something I raised on our Fly Racing/Racer X Podcast review show, and I also discussed this with Aaron Plessinger: are we doing a good thing with 20-minute plus on lap mains? Look, I know I was the dude shouting that the 20-lap ones were way too short (and I’m not ever advocating going back to that) but I just wonder with some races if the track can hold up to the longer main events. The guys seem to be racing the track and just making sure they’re staying upright some nights. I’ve heard time and time again from the guys about how gnarly it is. And let’s face it, the guys from 15th on back, they DO NOT have 20-minute main events in them at all.

Just wondering.

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1 | #28 | Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Yeah! Two-for-two for Craig on the year and he looked maybe even better than Anaheim 1? Whoop speed was the usual amazeballs, it seems like he can put the bike wherever he wants, and he’s the total favorite for this title as of right now. He’s also very adamant that he’s going to the 450 Class next year. To me, there doesn’t look to be a natural landing spot for him out there. Maybe he’s got a deal in his back pocket already? Also, do we have some low-key [Carson] Mumford/Craig beef brewing? They’re buddies but kind of got into it on one of the fake starts in practice. Also, let me give the rest of the guys the 250SX playbook on the way to beat Christian. You’ve got to pressure him. If he’s comfy while he’s all by himself, he’s going to cruise to a win. As far as actually putting pressure on him, so far the competition is getting an “F” in this class, BTW.

2 | #96 | Hunter Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

Lawrence used his veteran savvy to work through the pack after a so-so start and ended up on the podium. It’s exactly what he did last week as well. We’ve got Lawrence who’s smart, fast, and a veteran who’s not going to make big mistakes but maybe doesn’t have the top end speed of Craig. Then we have Mosiman, who we will talk about below.

3 | #47 | Seth Hammaker | Temecula, CA | Kawasaki KX250

Seth’s good, he got another podium, and seems to be the real deal out there. Whatever was ailing him last year, we’ll have to see if it’s still there when it gets hotter. For now though, his only weakness seems to be the whoops. Everything else he’s got on lock.