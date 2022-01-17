Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Oakland

January 17, 2022 10:45am
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about the Oakland Supercross, from Jason Anderson’s first win in almost four wins, to Aaron Plessinger’s improvement to Christian Craig dominating the 250SX class, and the introduction of Supercross Futures, we try to talk about it all.

Listen to the Oakland Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

