Monster energy ama supercross
Round 2 (of 17) — RingCentral Coliseum — Oakland, California
250SX West Region
Supercross
Oakland - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 15, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|16 Laps
|0:59.990
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|+05.698
|1:00.647
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|+09.954
|1:00.882
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|+14.809
|1:00.553
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|+23.244
|1:00.618
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Vince Friese
|+40.386
|1:01.932
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|+49.493
|1:00.598
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+52.899
|1:01.098
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Chris Blose
|+54.645
|1:02.913
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|+58.012
|1:03.486
|Newhall, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Oakland - 450SX Main EventJanuary 15, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|21 Laps
|0:59.714
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|+03.366
|0:59.798
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|+06.165
|0:59.768
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|+09.919
|0:59.583
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+13.951
|1:00.621
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+14.779
|1:00.291
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Cooper Webb
|+16.649
|1:00.678
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|+34.013
|1:00.304
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Chase Sexton
|+37.714
|1:00.288
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|+48.582
|1:01.349
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
250SX Futures
Northwest Premiere
Ryder DiFrancesco Wins 250SX Futures Main Event at Oakland Supercross
250SX Futures Main Event
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|52
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|44
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|44
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|36
|5
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|35
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|34
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|32
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|29
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|28
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|26
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|42
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|39
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|39
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|36
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|36
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|34
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|34
|9
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|32
|10
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|27
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 9 (of 18) — Kansas City City, Missouri
250 Pro
450 Pro
Round 10 (of 18) — Kansas City City, Missouri
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
Kicker AMA Arenacross
Round 3 (of 12) — Amarillo National Center — Amarillo, Texas
250 Pro
450 Pro
Overall Standings
Dakar Rally
Bike Rankings After Stage 12 (of 12) — January 1-January 14, 2022
Sam Sunderland and GasGas Win the Dakar Rally
Other Championship Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 1 (of 5)
Prestige Class Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|TBD
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins