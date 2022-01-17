Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Wake-Up Call

January 17, 2022 9:30am
by:

Monster energy ama supercross

Round 2 (of 17) — RingCentral Coliseum — Oakland, California

250SX West Region

Supercross

Oakland - 250SX West Main Event

January 15, 2022
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 16 Laps0:59.990 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Hunter Lawrence +05.6981:00.647 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Seth Hammaker +09.9541:00.882 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Michael Mosiman +14.8091:00.553 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5Nate Thrasher +23.2441:00.618 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Vince Friese +40.3861:01.932 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF250R
7Jo Shimoda +49.4931:00.598 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
8Garrett Marchbanks +52.8991:01.098 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
9Chris Blose +54.6451:02.913 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
10Robbie Wageman +58.0121:03.486 Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Christian Craig
Christian Craig Align Media
Christian Craig (right) and mechanic Brent Duffe start the 2022 season off with two straight 250SX main event wins.
Christian Craig (right) and mechanic Brent Duffe start the 2022 season off with two straight 250SX main event wins. Align Media

450SX

Supercross

Oakland - 450SX Main Event

January 15, 2022
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 21 Laps0:59.714 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Aaron Plessinger +03.3660:59.798 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia +06.1650:59.768 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Eli Tomac +09.9190:59.583 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Malcolm Stewart +13.9511:00.621 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
6Dylan Ferrandis +14.7791:00.291 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
7Cooper Webb +16.6491:00.678 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
8Marvin Musquin +34.0131:00.304 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
9Chase Sexton +37.7141:00.288 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
10Dean Wilson +48.5821:01.349 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson Align Media
Jason Anderson won his eighth 450SX main event at the second round in 2022. It was Anderson's first win as a member of Monster Energy Kawasaki and his 450SX main event win since March 2018.
Jason Anderson won his eighth 450SX main event at the second round in 2022. It was Anderson's first win as a member of Monster Energy Kawasaki and his 450SX main event win since March 2018. Align Media

250SX Futures

Northwest Premiere

Ryder DiFrancesco Wins 250SX Futures Main Event at Oakland Supercross

250SX Futures Main Event

Align Media

Ryder DiFrancesco won the Oakland Supercross 250SX Futures main event on Saturday.
Ryder DiFrancesco won the Oakland Supercross 250SX Futures main event on Saturday. Align Media
Ryder DiFrancesco (middle, Kawasaki), Nicholas Nisbet (left, Honda), and Dylan Cunha (right, Kawasaki) were the three podium finishers in the Oakland Supercross 250SX Futures main event.
Ryder DiFrancesco (middle, Kawasaki), Nicholas Nisbet (left, Honda), and Dylan Cunha (right, Kawasaki) were the three podium finishers in the Oakland Supercross 250SX Futures main event. Align Media

Championship Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States52
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States44
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia44
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States36
5Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States35
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States34
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan32
8Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States29
9Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States28
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States26
450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States42
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States39
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States39
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States37
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany36
6Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States36
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States34
8Marvin Musquin La Reole France34
9Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States32
10Joey Savatgy
Thomasville, GA United States27
Hoosier Arenacross

Round 9 (of 18) — Kansas City City, Missouri

250 Pro

450 Pro

Racer X columinst
Racer X columinst "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti. Midwest Moto Media/Jason Friberg

Round 10 (of 18) — Kansas City City, Missouri

250 Pro

450 Pro

Michael Hicks (#1), Jace Owen (#81), Izaih Clark (#3), and Carter Gordon (#151) battle out front.
Michael Hicks (#1), Jace Owen (#81), Izaih Clark (#3), and Carter Gordon (#151) battle out front. Midwest Moto Media/Jason Friberg

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

Kicker AMA Arenacross

Round 3 (of 12) — Amarillo National Center — Amarillo, Texas

250 Pro

450 Pro

Overall Standings

Dakar Rally

Bike Rankings After Stage 12 (of 12) — January 1-January 14, 2022

Sam Sunderland and GasGas Win the Dakar Rally

Sam Sutherland
Sam Sutherland GasGas

Other Championship Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 1 (of 5)

Prestige Class Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
TBDHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
TBDHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam SunderlandDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

