Did we sleep on Ken Roczen going into the opener? Do we have Ken Roczen fatigue? The attention was on the shiny new objects but the old standards did the job as usual. Jason Weigandt talks about it on the way to Oakland for round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. All brought to you by Honda and the all-new CRF 250R. Lighter, faster, stronger and with more low end power than before.