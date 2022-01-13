High Point Raceway Gears Up For 2022 Race Season
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—High Point Raceway is excited to announce its 2022 season lineup of professional, amateur and off-road motorcycle, ATV and eMTB racing events. This year the iconic Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania racetrack is looking forward to hosting rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Grand National Cross Country Series, ATV Motocross National Championship, PAMX Series, along with the 32nd Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming.
To kick off the year at High Point, the racetrack will open on Saturday, April 16th for the Wake-Up! High Point Ride Day. Admission into the facility is free for this day. Riding includes access to the High Point Motocross Track and the 3-mile GNCC Woods Loop. Our exclusive High Point Mountain Bike Park will also be open for the day, so don’t forget your mountain bike to hit the trails between motos – open to both traditional and eMTBs. A separate Micro Track will be open to all 50cc machines, as well as a STACYC Course for our youngest riders (there is no fee for the STACYC course). Visit www.highpointmx.com for more information on the High Point Ride Day.
On the weekend of April 23 and 24 the PAMX Series will stop at High Point for a round of racing on their Spring series schedule. The PAMX Association is a motocross association that covers motocross across the state of Pennsylvania. More information regarding the 2022 season will be available on www.gopamx.com.
The ATV Motocross National Championship makes a stop in Pennsylvania on April 30 – May 1. Friday will be open to amateurs for practice for $40 per group. Racing will get underway on Saturday, featuring AMA Pro ATV Racing at 1:30 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy the weekend and watch the fastest ATV racers in the world take to the High Point racetrack. Amateur racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Admission for Saturday’s Pro Racing is just $25 for adults and $15 kids (6-11). For more information check out www.atvmotocross.com.
The Road to Loretta’s stops at High Point Raceway for the Northeast Amateur Regional Championship on May 27-29. This event will only be open to racers who qualified through an Area Qualifier event. Fans and spectators are encouraged to come out and watch the future of the sport battle for a spot at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August. Visit www.mxsports.com/welcome for more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship.
Off-Road Racing comes by High Point with the Mason-Dixon round of the Grand National Cross Country Series on June 4-5. While the Mason-Dixon GNCC is held across the street at Mathews Farm, portions of the course overlook High Point Raceway and feature virtually identical terrain. It’s also possible for the racecourse to cross over to the woods of High Point Raceway itself. This event also hosts the Mowgli Memorial Dog Show on Saturday evening. Admission for the weekend (Friday – Sunday) is $25 Adults (12+) and $10 Kids (6-11). Come check out America’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.GNCCRacing.com for full details.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returns to Pennsylvania for the High Point National on Saturday, June 18. Get outside and enjoy Father’s Day weekend at round four of the 2022 season while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers battle it out on the track. Several different ticketing options are available online now from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and trackside suites. Amateur Racing will also take place over the weekend, with another round of the PAMX Series running in conjunction with the Pro National. Visit www.highpointmx.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.
On September 17 and 18 a celebration of our motocross heritage and the memory of our founder, “Big Dave” Coombs, will take place with the 32nd Big Dave Vet Homecoming. Head to High Point Raceway to kick off the weekend with your moto friends – old and new. On Saturday, GP Moto-X Country Racing takes place, combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique course. Classes are available for all ages and skill levels. Then on Sunday, the focus shifts to the motocross track as racers compete in numerous Vet-aged classes, vintage classes and support classes. The day also features a Vintage Bike Show and several vintage contests with some great prizes up for grabs. More details will become available on www.highpointmx.com.
Lastly, High Point will host a fall round of the PAMX State Championship on the weekend of October 1 and 2. More information on the fall rounds of PAMX racing will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to www.goPAMX.com and High Point Raceway’s website for up-to-date information on the 2022 Pennsylvania Motocross Association events.
High Point Raceway looks forward to seeing everyone this year. No matter what your preferred style of racing is, there is an event for you. Spectators are invited and encouraged to attend each event and can find specific admission prices on the respective event website.
For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.