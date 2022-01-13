High Point Raceway Gears Up For 2022 Race Season

To kick off the year at High Point, the racetrack will open on Saturday, April 16th for the Wake-Up! High Point Ride Day. Admission into the facility is free for this day. Riding includes access to the High Point Motocross Track and the 3-mile GNCC Woods Loop. Our exclusive High Point Mountain Bike Park will also be open for the day, so don’t forget your mountain bike to hit the trails between motos – open to both traditional and eMTBs. A separate Micro Track will be open to all 50cc machines, as well as a STACYC Course for our youngest riders (there is no fee for the STACYC course). Visit www.highpointmx.com for more information on the High Point Ride Day.

On the weekend of April 23 and 24 the PAMX Series will stop at High Point for a round of racing on their Spring series schedule. The PAMX Association is a motocross association that covers motocross across the state of Pennsylvania. More information regarding the 2022 season will be available on www.gopamx.com.

The ATV Motocross National Championship makes a stop in Pennsylvania on April 30 – May 1. Friday will be open to amateurs for practice for $40 per group. Racing will get underway on Saturday, featuring AMA Pro ATV Racing at 1:30 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy the weekend and watch the fastest ATV racers in the world take to the High Point racetrack. Amateur racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Admission for Saturday’s Pro Racing is just $25 for adults and $15 kids (6-11). For more information check out www.atvmotocross.com.

The Road to Loretta’s stops at High Point Raceway for the Northeast Amateur Regional Championship on May 27-29. This event will only be open to racers who qualified through an Area Qualifier event. Fans and spectators are encouraged to come out and watch the future of the sport battle for a spot at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August. Visit www.mxsports.com/welcome for more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship.