Second Road 2 Recovery Mental Health Seminar Set for January 18
Road 2 Recovery continues to take steps with its Max Matters Mental Health Initiative, with a second Peer Group Zoom set for January 18 at 5:30 p.m. PST. Anyone who wants to attend the Zoom conference can even choose to attend anonymously. It's a fantastic way to get help, or learn more about it.
Road 2 Recovery will also release the first installment of the Mental Health Initiative videos. @therickyjohnson shares some impactful insight into his relationship with mental health. The full video by @kylecowling will be posted next week!
Check out Road2Recovery.com's page on the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative to join the Seminar next week. The Zoom link will go live at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on January 18th.
We recently spoke with Rick Johnson, the seven-time AMA National Champion, along with Rick Doughty, who established the Max Matters Initiative after the death of his son. Road 2 Recovery's Lori Armistead also joined the podcast with more information. Mental Health and thoughts of suicide are real, but the signs are not always obvious. Johnson shared his story with us in the podcast.
Here's more info on the Max Matters Initiative via a competition bulletin from Road 2 Recovery and MXSports.
Creation of the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative
Road 2 Recovery is a nonprofit organization, which for more than two decades has been providing support and assistance to Professional Motocross and Supercross riders, and other Action Sport Athletes, who have experienced serious injuries while competing in our sport, through fundraising and other similar support efforts.
Road 2 Recovery is proud to announce an important expansion of its athlete support efforts through the creation of the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative.
The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative was created to provide a resource base for motocross athletes or other individuals associated with our sport who may be experiencing Mental Health issues, or who may be seeking information on this important topic.
The program support elements include a Resource Base website, with extensive information on the various topics associated with Mental Health Wellness and Awareness, a Mental Health Crises Support Hotline, for individuals who are seeking immediate assistance regarding Mental Health matters and a monthly Mental Health Peer Group Zoom Meeting, on the second Tuesday of each month, where individuals can participate with their Peers, in conversations on this area of critical concern other members of our motorcycling community.
The meetings are hosted by Mental Health Medical Professionals who are working with the program. Individuals can participate in these monthly Zoom Meetings anonymously, by following the instructions available at the Road 2 Recovery Max Matters Mental Health Initiative Website.
Racers, parents, crew members, and friends are encouraged to visit https://road2recovery.com/max-matters-mental-health-initiative/ for more detailed information and mental health resources.
If you are interested in information on Mental Health matters or know someone who might be experiencing Mental Health Wellness concerns, we encourage you to direct individuals to the resource material at the website and we further encourage you to participate in the Monthly Zoom Meetings that are intended as a critical support element of the Max Matters Road 2 Recovery Mental Health Initiative.
Road 2 Recovery Prepares to Launch First Phase of the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative
Encinitas, California– Following the introduction of the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative earlier this summer, the Road 2 Recovery Foundation (R2R), in conjunction with MX Sports Pro Racing, is prepared to launch the opening phase of the initiative. Working in collaboration with medical professionals and industry leaders, R2R has spearheaded the efforts to establish programs for support group meetings and a website resource portal, which will both begin in the fall.
The first support group meeting will take place on November 9 and will continue the second Tuesday of every month. The meetings will be conducted anonymously and will last an hour at a time, with attendees provided the option to use online, phone, or chat features. A “Group Break Out” feature will also be available for one-on-one conversations. Every meeting will be mediated by licensed and trained therapists and counselors, with specific topics for each respective session. Meeting topics will be voted on by participants via social media and the R2R website. Notably, meetings will be free for anyone to attend and will allow for individual follow up through a hotline number. Access to the meetings will be available on Road2Recovery.com.
The website resource portal is expected to launch on October 10 through the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative link on Road2Recovery.com. The page will serve as a resource for detailed information on all matters of mental health and will be broken down into detail with direct links for more efficient navigation—Insurance Assistance, Screening, Support Groups, Tools for Support, and more. Additionally, the portal will provide direct access to a vast resource of certified therapists and counselors, with interactive capabilities to detail which mental health professionals are accepting new clients, sorting filters to organize by state and other preferences, as well as a linked list of therapists and counselors that offer low hourly rates for uninsured clients. The web portal will also provide a list of 24-hour hotline numbers that offer mental health assistance through the convenience of a mobile device.
Max Matters was first established by Rick Doughty in October 2020, in conjunction with R2R. After the tragic loss of his son Max to suicide in 2019, Doughty partnered with R2R to create a change in narrative regarding this concerning pattern in our racing community. This past May, R2R announced the creation of an advisory group for the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative consisting of specially qualified professionals, industry leaders, current and past pro riders, and dedicated advocates. This group will continue to organize additional programs and make them available for athletes and the racing community.
Current members of The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative Committee include Rick Doughty, Dr. Reiman and Dr. Bodnar of the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit, MX Sports Pro Racing executives Tim Cotter and Roy Janson, Andrea Leib, Lesley Roberts, Mandie Fonteyn-Albert, and Lori Armistead. Individuals or groups interested in being involved in the committee, or would like to support the initiative, please contact Lori Armistead at Lori@Road2Recovery.com.
For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com or click here to make a donation.