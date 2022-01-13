Second Road 2 Recovery Mental Health Seminar Set for January 18

Here's more info on the Max Matters Initiative via a competition bulletin from Road 2 Recovery and MXSports.

Creation of the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative

Road 2 Recovery is a nonprofit organization, which for more than two decades has been providing support and assistance to Professional Motocross and Supercross riders, and other Action Sport Athletes, who have experienced serious injuries while competing in our sport, through fundraising and other similar support efforts.

Road 2 Recovery is proud to announce an important expansion of its athlete support efforts through the creation of the Max Matters Mental Health Initiative.

The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative was created to provide a resource base for motocross athletes or other individuals associated with our sport who may be experiencing Mental Health issues, or who may be seeking information on this important topic.

The program support elements include a Resource Base website, with extensive information on the various topics associated with Mental Health Wellness and Awareness, a Mental Health Crises Support Hotline, for individuals who are seeking immediate assistance regarding Mental Health matters and a monthly Mental Health Peer Group Zoom Meeting, on the second Tuesday of each month, where individuals can participate with their Peers, in conversations on this area of critical concern other members of our motorcycling community.

The meetings are hosted by Mental Health Medical Professionals who are working with the program. Individuals can participate in these monthly Zoom Meetings anonymously, by following the instructions available at the Road 2 Recovery Max Matters Mental Health Initiative Website.

Racers, parents, crew members, and friends are encouraged to visit https://road2recovery.com/max-matters-mental-health-initiative/ for more detailed information and mental health resources.

If you are interested in information on Mental Health matters or know someone who might be experiencing Mental Health Wellness concerns, we encourage you to direct individuals to the resource material at the website and we further encourage you to participate in the Monthly Zoom Meetings that are intended as a critical support element of the Max Matters Road 2 Recovery Mental Health Initiative.