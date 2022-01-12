Only days before the season-opening Anaheim 1 Supercross, we got word that the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team was going to need a new team manager as Steve Westfall announced that he was leaving. He’ll stick with the team for this month but “Scuba” (as he’s known in the pits) is calling it a day after a long career in the sport and a manager with one of the best teams in the pits. Last week on the PulpMX Show we caught up to Scuba to find out what happened, what’s next, and why he decided enough was enough.

Racer X Online: You’ve had a real successful run of championships and race wins over there. You got promoted to team manager a little while ago, and now announced you’re leaving. Take us through this decision. I was a mechanic for 12 years. I certainly understand the workload and everything, but things were rolling for you professionally-wise. What made this decision for you?

Steve Westfall: It was probably one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make, honestly. Just family. I’ve always put everything else first and my kid’s getting older and stuff. It’s a lot of stress on myself. It just wasn’t fair to everybody around and involved. This is what I chose. I’m still going to help the team probably for the first month or so, help that transition over and still be there and still support the guys as much as I can. I’m just always a phone call away, at the end of the day. It was hard. I love the industry. We all started it at one point or another because we rode and raced. It’s hard.

I’m interested in the timing of it. Obviously, you ended the season last year and then this is fairly recent. Were you kind of burnt out at the nationals, but then things got better, and then you got into the grind and then you were like, I've really got to leave? It is sudden, a couple weeks before the first race. Or were you close to doing it in September?

No. Exactly like you said. I was trying to work thought it. I got bad anxiety. I was trying to get through it and I just couldn’t. I was trying and then… It’s not fair to everybody else involved, honestly. I know the timing isn’t perfect. The timing is never perfect in racing. That’s why I’m trying to, in my mind, do the right thing and still try to help this transition, if that makes sense.