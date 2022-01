17th | #41 Brandon Hartranft | Brick, NJ | Suzuki RM-Z450

I didn’t have Hartranft as the only HEP guy in the main event that’s for sure, not with Justin Bogle on the team.Good for Hartranft. Just like last year—and he did it near the end during outdoors—his goal should be to be in 10-15th place every weekend.

18th | #12 Shane McElrath | Oakland, FL | KTM 450 SX-F FE

The good: Shane’s starts were on point. The bad: he looked like he got kind of tired as he slipped back into the back. He did clank his face off the bars at one point in the main which I’m sure didn’t help. Getting up there into the mix with good starts is a good thing when you're still new to this class. Sure you drop back cause you’re not ready but you keep doing that and you keep getting a little faster.

19th | #78 Cade Clason | Chesterfield, SC | Honda CRF450R

The off-season buzz about Cade was high. He’s been out at Club MX grinding away and when I went out there for a couple of days, he looked pretty good also. At A1 he rode himself into qualifying spots in both the heat and the LCQ. He was helped to the LCQ by Musquin parking him in the last turn. One would hope Marv didn’t know he was in 8th when he did that. I was giving Cade a lot of shit for taking down Alex Martin in the LCQ (because I had Troll in fantasy of course) but in all seriousness, he rode very well on the new team.

20th | #61 Fredrik Noren | Indian Trail, NC | KTM 450 SX-F

Fast Freddie got the gift of the night when he rode around two dudes laying on the ground to get the last spot into the main event in the heat. You gotta put yourself in good position and Freddie did just that! I like Freddie, he’s a good dude and I hope he does well.

21st | #95 Justin Starling | Deland, FL | GASGAS MC 450F

Starling was good, he took off with the LCQ win, rode well, and all that. Here’s the thing though, Keefer was on the Pulpmx Show Monday night and talked about how he can’t unsee Justin’s blue boots with his black/orange/yellow FXR setup and I checked it out. He’s right, not sure what Justin was doing here—this ruins his whole night. We don’t do the LIT KIT anymore but safe to say he wouldn’t be in the top 100 of any LIT KIT from this race.

22nd | #200 Ryan Breece | Athol, ID | Yamaha YZ450F

Maybe the surprise of the night was Breece? He’s been on HEP, he’s been on Rock River Yamaha, so it’s not like he’s not made SX mains before but he missed all of last season with an injury and he’s a total privateer this year. The #200 also looks weird out there as a number, but anyway, good job to Breece and he was stoked to make the main.

That’s all I got from Anaheim 1, stoked to have the series back and to be typing these things out for you again! We’re on to Oakland everyone, let’s get this thing cooking. Email matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else.