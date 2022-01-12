OMG it’s here! Round one of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series has happened and it was back at Anaheim, which is always cool. This is the traditional start of the series too. The pits were packed, the stands were packed and although we’re still in this pandemic, it was good to see some normalcy return to the series, that’s for sure.

For an opening round, I thought the track was pretty tough. The rhythms were all pretty basic, but the two sets of whoops were a tough test for the riders. Also, the dirt was softer than usual, but the whoops were hard packed so that threw some riders and teams off with setup stuff. I kept waiting for someone to bust out one of the huge quads but doing it didn’t really benefit you on the track so no one pulled it out. Stew would have, of course.

Let’s take a look at the results shall we?

250SX Results

1st | #28 Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Perfection for Christian, just like last year’s opener. He looked perfect just about all day (clipping a Tuff Block in the main not withstanding), was hella-fast everywhere, and looked to be in complete command. I think he’ll be smarter this year also about the title fight which will help him. I think he’s the favorite going forward from here with his teammate Colt Nichols going out with an injury. I asked him about battling with Vince Friese early in the main after the race and he told me, “I actually gave him a talk before. In practice he almost T-boned me. After that, I’m like, ‘Hey, please. You’re going to take us both down.’ Before the main I’m like, ‘Hey, if I’m behind you, please just don’t do anything dumb.’ And he’s like, ‘Dude, I got you. I got you. So I passed him no problem. I’m like, ‘Let’s go, Vince.’ Maybe I should give him a little bonus. ‘Thank you, Vince.’ There you go riders, just make deals with Vince!