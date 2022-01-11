The start of that main event didn’t look like it was really going your way. You were getting shuffled back a bit. There was carnage all around you. Eli Tomac was actually not too far away from you. Malcolm Stewart was on you as well. How do you remain calm when you find yourself in those moments and get all the way up to second place?

There was a lot of chaos, like you said. There were bikes going everywhere, left and right. Definitely guys rubbing, trying to get those early passes in. It’s tough. It really is. You kind of want to go for it but you also kind of want to get through those first few, especially how we were all bunched up. Then you kind of have some guys that you know are going to maybe fall off the back a little bit. So, you don’t want to lose track position, which I kind of feel like we did tonight. But overall, going through, getting around guys and with the conditions, you try to set up a pass, but going through the rhythms you don’t know where you’re going to end up sometimes. So, it was definitely a little chaotic. Just tried to stay calm and know if what I’m doing is working or not. It’s definitely calculated and [based on] who you’re racing and where you try to pass. You can’t show where you want to go too soon, and you can’t wait around too long, or you’ll get left. That’s the joy of racing. It’s always a different weekend, different scenario. I always enjoy that.

You have a new motorcycle. I know you said you got to ride it on a pretty good variety of tracks in the off-season, but I’m sure it’s hard to replicate what you saw out here. So, were there things you learned? Are there going to be some changes going into the next couple of races?

No doubt. There’s definitely some work to do. We do our off-season, and for me I was in Florida. So, you get a variety of tracks but nothing’s like racing. That little more intensity, that little more effort, the nerves, the roughness of the track. We’ll get to work and try to improve. I feel like we can improve the bike a good little bit and see where it ends up. Overall, I think it’s a really nice platform to start with. I think our base setting is close enough and we’ll try to improve it, but don’t go crazy and get yourself lost.

