The pass on Jason Anderson. Let’s get your side of it, your viewpoint on it. There’s always two sides to every story. I want to hear what you’ve got to say.

It was a great racing pass. I didn’t hit him too hard. We barely touched. I went on with my way. I think obviously he probably would have liked to cover that line better, but the way the ruts were I don't think he was able to do that. I set myself up in that corner where he passed me better for the next section and I was able to stick that. Honestly, he probably would have got me if I didn’t get that spot there because he was riding a lot better than me. So, I had to go for it early. I’m stoked on a good racing pass. All the passes today were great racing passes. I always go for it. I think those were all wicked good passes. I hope the season keeps like that. We all respect each other a lot and I won’t carry anything from this. Hopefully the other guys won’t.

Did [Jason] Anderson talk to you in the pits at all? I’m assuming not.

No. I just came straight here. I would hope he wouldn’t because there’s nothing to talk about. Obviously, you guys are trying to make a story out of it. I respect that. It was a great pass. I don't think he’s the type of the guy that’s going… I don't know where he’s at mentally, but I don't think he is. If he watches it, he’ll know that’s a racing pass. So, no worries there.

I don't know if it’s a story necessarily on that. It’s probably more of a story on just the aggression of the night. It wasn’t just you two. Mookie got it pretty good with another rider. We saw a lot of hard crashes in the 250 class. Was that just the nature of the track, or just the nature of coming back to racing?

It was a technical track as in there were so many ruts and they kept cutting down, cutting down, cutting down. You had to make passes and be fairly aggressive. So, I’m sure that’s why there was a lot of aggressive racing. We’ve all been thinking about racing for a while, so you’ve got a lot of testosterone going and stuff and just want to go out there and send it. It’s going to be a fun year racing with the boys. I look forward to it. It was great racing tonight.