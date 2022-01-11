Hunter Lawrence | 3rd in 250SX main event

Hunter, you were a little bit buried in the pack at the start of that 250 main event and the chaos that unfolded. What was it like to sit through that, kind of plot for those 15 minutes and a lap to see where you were going to end up, and then to have things come together in those last few laps the way it did?

Hunter Lawrence: My start was pretty bad. The gate flinched a bunch of times and, like, seven guys hit the gate. So, I thought it was going to be like a restart because it didn’t drop when it first moved. Then it didn’t. So, I thought, let’s go race. It wasn’t easy, but just pretty much just kept passing guys until there’s none in front of you. The case was third tonight, so it’s okay.

With the night that we had with just so many guys having crashes, just the chaos of the LCQ’s where factory guys aren’t even making it in in the 450 class, does that weigh on your mind at all while you’re racing? Or is it just once the gate drops it’s time to send it?

I don't think it’s like send it, in a way. You’ve got to do the best to your ability but try and ride within your limits if you can. obviously, you have to go above sometimes, but it’s never good to see guys get hurt. I’m just focused on myself.

You were the sort of lead Lawrence in GP’s, but whenever you all came to America Jett has kind of taken over that with you getting injuries. I feel like you’ve been a little bit undervalued a little bit. I know you had a solid, good season last year, second and third in the championship. But I feel you have more potential, maybe more potential than others realize, fans and stuff, because they haven’t seen you at your full health. Do you feel that with a ride like tonight coming through the pack that you’re approaching your full potential and America will start to see the full potential of Hunter Lawrence?

Yeah, for sure. It was only third tonight, so nothing to jump up and down about. But I feel good. There’s a lot of rounds to come. We’ll just keep doing my thing and working hard week in and week out and see how we go. It doesn’t really bother me if people think Jett’s better or whatever.