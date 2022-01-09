The opening round of Monster Energy Supercross often produces surprise winners but also mellow racing. The track is usually tamed down and less-than-average drama and aggression. The round-one track is usually designed to let the riders settle into the series, and the riders are usually tight and nervous. That was certainly not the case this year. The track was gnarly and the action was as intense as a mid-season round of the series. This night had it all, crashes, hard passes, some unfortunate injuries and tons of action. Also in a reverse fashion of the usual opener, the winners were totally predictable. Ken Roczen romped at Anaheim 1 for the fourth time in his career, and Christian Craig won the first 250SX race of the season for the second-straight year.

The two winners had solid gaps most of the time, but that in no way indicated how the night actually went. Roczen said he had a horrible December marred by sickness, so even while he holeshot the main, he only held on for a few laps before his teammate Chase Sexton started mounting an attack. It seemed like Sexton was set to make the pass and get away for his first career 450SX win, until he dumped it in a corner and threw it away. A few laps later, Sexton went down again in the whoops. Roczen was left with a huge lead, and he managed the tricky track the rest of the way to take the win. Behind him was pure chaos, passes, crashes, and even Sexton and Marvin Musquin going across the finish nearly side-by-side in a battle for fourth. You also had Justin Barcia knocking down Jason Anderson in a podium battle, and Musquin and Malcolm Stewart colliding and both going down. Just pure chaos, with Kenny well ahead of it all.