Phil Nicoletti is prepping to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Region with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. For now though, “Filthy” Phil is going to answer some questions as he continues to pound out laps down at the ClubMX facility.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil!

I don’t even know if you’re getting this email. Are you doing this thing again this year? Seems like you were getting ripped off from a payment perspective but hopefully you stick around and do the column. It’s always cool hearing from the racers.

Mike

Mike,

It was really, really tough negotiations this year with Weege [Jason Weigandt]. Once again, I came out on the losing end, because he wanted to factor in an injury clause, which is total bullshit because I still performed for him every Friday. But like anything in my life, I get shit on and have to roll with the punches. UnPhiltered will be back for another year. As much as it sucks making just enough money to afford the dollar menu with this column, it’s cool to hear people’s questions and perspective on things as well. I’m here for the Joe Blows in the world, not the money.