The first round of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 8, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. After opening the 2021 schedule in Houston, Texas, AMA Supercross is back opening its season with the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule