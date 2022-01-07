The first round of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 8, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. After opening the 2021 schedule in Houston, Texas, AMA Supercross is back opening its season with the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 8
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Championship Finish
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|388
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|353
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|326
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|289
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|264
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|248
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|237
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|237
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|231
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|207
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|194
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|181
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|177
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|160
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|153
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|137
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|127
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|124
|9
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|104
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|90
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|210
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|181
|3
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|177
|4
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|124
|6
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|111
|7
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|104
|8
|Thomas Do
|101
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|91
|10
|Logan Karnow
|Vermilion, OH
|80
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
General
Anaheim 1
Anaheim 1 Supecross Race Center
Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX Entry List
Anaheim 1 Supercross 250SX West Entry List
Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 8, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim, California.