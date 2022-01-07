Results Archive
How to Watch Anaheim 1

January 7, 2022 11:45am
by:

The first round of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 8, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. After opening the 2021 schedule in Houston, Texas, AMA Supercross is back opening its season with the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Championship Finish

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States388
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany353
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States326
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States289
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States264
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States248
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France237
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States237
9Marvin Musquin La Reole France231
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States207
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper
Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States194
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia181
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States177
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States160
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States153
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States137
7Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States127
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC United States124
9Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States104
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States90
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States210
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan181
3Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia177
4Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States158
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States124
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States111
7Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States104
8Thomas Do France101
9Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States91
10Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH United States80
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

Anaheim 1

Anaheim 1 Supecross Race Center

Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX Entry List

Anaheim 1 Supercross 250SX West Entry List

Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report

Other Info

Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross layout.
Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 8, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim, California.

2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross race day schedule
2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross race day schedule AMA
