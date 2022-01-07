FXR Releases Spring 2022.5 FXR Revo Comp Series Gear

The following is a press release from FXR:

REVO COMP SERIES:

Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2022.5 Revo Comp collection is no exception. With market-leading unrestricted performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the Revo Comp Series delivers an unrestricted experience. This allows riders like Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Garrett Marchbanks to feel more comfortable and connected which helps maintain focus during the demanding SX main events. Through testing and continuous refinement, the FXR Revo Comp collection continues to set a higher standard for industry leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo Comp jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Revo Comp jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.