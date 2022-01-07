Results Archive
FLY Racing Releases 2022 Limited Edition EVO-DST Primary Pants/Jersey

January 7, 2022 12:00pm | by:
The following is a press release from Fly Racing:

A new year deserves a new look! Introducing the 2022 FLY Racing Limited Edition EVO-DST Primary line of racewear. Featuring the revolutionary BOA Fit System, EVO-DST is a racer favorite and a perfect fit for this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross opener in Anaheim, CA. Check out FLYRacing.com for more information as well as @FLYRACINGUSA on social media for photos and videos!

  • RJ Hampshire Fly Racing
  • Shane McElrath Fly Racing

Jersey - $59.95 - https://www.flyracing.com/products/312553

  • Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
  • Full mesh back and integrated mesh in key areas
  • Zero-cuff arm openings provide unrestrictive mobility
  • Multi-directional Lycra® neck and shoulder panels
  • Low profile multi-panel construction for maximum performance and a comfortable fit
  • Seamless armpit construction, with a single-continuous stretch mesh panel from the sides to cuffs which helps prevents underarm irritation
  • Silicone-printed tail keeps jersey tucked in
  • Pro fit: ergonomic arms created for riding position, with a slim cut
Pants - $199.95 - https://www.flyracing.com/products/312616

  • DST (Durable Stretch Technology) constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric provides excellent mobility with heavy-duty durability
  • Strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation and laser-cut perforations in key areas for advanced airflow
  • Leather heat shield panels
  • Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh reduces pulling
  • Advanced Lycra® liner adds increased comfort and performance
  • The BOA® Fit System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability
  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards
  • Internal waistband pocket
  • Full-Floating durable 900D seat surrounded by HEX-Stretch material moves naturally with your body
  • Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
