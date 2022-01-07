FLY Racing Releases 2022 Limited Edition EVO-DST Primary Pants/Jersey

The following is a press release from Fly Racing:

A new year deserves a new look! Introducing the 2022 FLY Racing Limited Edition EVO-DST Primary line of racewear. Featuring the revolutionary BOA Fit System, EVO-DST is a racer favorite and a perfect fit for this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross opener in Anaheim, CA. Check out FLYRacing.com for more information as well as @FLYRACINGUSA on social media for photos and videos!