Watch: 2022 250SX West Region Preseason Anaheim 1 Supercross Press Conference
January 7, 2022 3:05pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Eleven 250SX West Region riders joined the media to talk about the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Riders included in the press conference were: Colt Nichols, Christian Craig, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, Hunter Lawrence, Carson Mumford, Jalek Swoll, Michael Mosiman, Chris Blose, Garrett Marchbanks, and Vince Friese.
