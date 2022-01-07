Results Archive
Watch: 2022 250SX West Region Preseason Anaheim 1 Supercross Press Conference

January 7, 2022

Eleven 250SX West Region riders joined the media to talk about the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Riders included in the press conference were: Colt Nichols, Christian Craig, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, Hunter Lawrence, Carson Mumford, Jalek Swoll, Michael Mosiman, Chris Blose, Garrett Marchbanks, and Vince Friese.

Read: 250SX West Riders Preview 2022 Supercross Season in Press Conference

