American Motocross Mourns the Passing of Washougal's Ralph Huffman

Morgantown, West Virginia—It is with heavy hearts that MX Sports Pro Racing, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and American motocross as a whole mourn the loss of Washougal MX Park patriarch Ralph Huffman. A legend of the sport in the Pacific Northwest, Huffman passed away on Monday, March 22, at the age of 83.

“The vibrant motocross scene of the Pacific Northwest, which is among the most passionate in the country, simply would not carry the prominence it does without the influence of Ralph Huffman,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “His passion and his unique vision rejuvenated the Washougal National and made the scenic Washougal MX Park a destination for any motocross fan. More importantly, through his love of the sport he fostered a community of enthusiasts that is bigger and stronger than ever.”

A native of Roseburg, Oregon, Huffman’s ties to motocross date back to the 1970s, during the sport’s infancy in the U.S., which eventually connected him to Washougal MX Park in the early 1980s. He first sought to help the track in whatever capacity was needed, but his passion and unwavering commitment soon allowed him to become an integral part of the team, notably for the annual Washougal National. By the late ‘80s Huffman had assumed the rights to the lease of the property, which became a turning point in the history of both the track and the event.

After the American Motorcyclist Association elected to forego a visit to Washougal in 1987, Huffman dedicated all his time, effort and resources into upgrading the facility. He was determined to not only bring the Nationals back to Washougal, but also make the event a cornerstone of the world’s most prestigious motocross championship. The return of the Washougal National in 1988 was a success and the event is now one of the sport’s marquee showcases each and every year thanks to its impeccable scenery, truly unique and challenging layout, and one-of-a-kind home crowd. The Huffmans obtained ownership of the track in the 1990’s and Ralph, his wife Carolyn, and son Ryan have spearheaded the operations ever since.