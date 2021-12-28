Three years into his life hovering at the top of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we all know the story with Cooper Webb. Where former multi-time champions have succeeded with physical dominance, next-level riding ability, or a savage combination of both, Webb has taken control from the mental side. He has to do it this way! Everyone is good these days. The racing world has grown smarter and more sophisticated, with 20 years of trainers, coaches, videos, ghost software, data acquisition, and more. Finding the next level from a physical standpoint is going to be much harder now. It hasn’t changed completely, because the professionals who watch the videos can point to next-level things Chase Sexton can do that leads to hot lap times in qualifying. Another level of speed, physically, will always be there, even if it gets increasingly harder to find.

Catching up mentally? That’s going to be even harder.

Webb holds the patent on this. Supercross main events are longer than they used to be, and 450s tear up the tracks like no other. As fun as it is to merely credit Webb for being a warrior who digs deep late in the races, it’s not all grit. The riders know that it’s smarts. Webb can change lines and dissect a broken-down track like no other. Plus, while his riding skills don’t jump off the page in the traditional sense with mega-scrubs, huge leaps, or bombing runs through the whoops, he has a skillset that pays just as large of dividends. Webb can cut and slice in and around ruts and bumps late in the race. He’s like the Major League Baseball pitcher who gets hitters out with pinpoint control instead of 100 MPH velocity. It seems like you can solve him. You can’t.