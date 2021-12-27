Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

It's the annual Main Event Moto Podcast Preview Show for the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship!

We have almost all the Bat Bros in studio for this one, including Daniel Blair, Hobo Nick, Andy Gregg, Vincent "V$" Blair, "Tool Man" Dan Colvin, and Producer Joe Gallo. This week we have some BIG announcements that you do not want to miss!

As always much love to all of our sponsors! If you support Main Event Moto please support our sponsors.

This is our farewell show on the Racer X Podcast Network and we want to give a huge shoutout to them for being such an awesome partner. Main Event Moto is moving to a different format and you can get all the details in this episode, on our instagram, or go to https://www.patreon.com/Maineventmoto to learn more!

We want to thank every listener and Motohead who decided to hang with us throughout the last five years of this podcast. We hope to bring you many more.