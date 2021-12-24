Watch: Bell Helmets’ Under the Helmet with Eli Tomac

December 24, 2021 1:25pm | by: &

Main image by Octopi Media

In a new video by Bell Helmets, new Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider Eli Tomac talks about his background, start on motorcycles, his family, current program, and looking ahead at the 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross championships.

Text/Film: Bell Helmets

Somewhere on a ranch in rural Colorado, there’s a supercross champion gearing up for an epic rivalry. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Eli Tomac, who just stunned the world with his jump to the “Blu Crew” at Yamaha. A new bike, new dreams, and a whole new upper limit to explore—it’s now up to Eli and the only trainer he’s ever known, mountain bike racing icon John Tomac. Get this first-ever behind the scenes look into life on the ranch as Eli goes full throttle on this new beginning. There’s no doubt he’ll come out swinging in 2022.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now