Watch: Bell Helmets’ Under the Helmet with Eli Tomac

Main image by Octopi Media

In a new video by Bell Helmets, new Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider Eli Tomac talks about his background, start on motorcycles, his family, current program, and looking ahead at the 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross championships.

Text/Film: Bell Helmets

Somewhere on a ranch in rural Colorado, there’s a supercross champion gearing up for an epic rivalry. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Eli Tomac, who just stunned the world with his jump to the “Blu Crew” at Yamaha. A new bike, new dreams, and a whole new upper limit to explore—it’s now up to Eli and the only trainer he’s ever known, mountain bike racing icon John Tomac. Get this first-ever behind the scenes look into life on the ranch as Eli goes full throttle on this new beginning. There’s no doubt he’ll come out swinging in 2022.