Watch: Full 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show That Aired on NBC

December 27, 2021 11:15am | by:

On December 25, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship preview show aired on NBC. Highlighting some of the biggest storylines entering the 2022 season, the full 43-minute preview show featured two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb, 2020 450SX Champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, and Joey Savatgy. Check out the full preview show here or on the Monster Energy Supercross YouTube page.

