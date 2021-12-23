The Weege Show: ClubMX with Phil, Troll and Marchbanks

December 23, 2021 3:00pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha crew, including Phil Nicoletti, Alex Martin, Garrett Marchbanks, Enzo Lopes, and Jace Owen, as well as privateers Cade Clason and Marshal Weltin at the end. Matthes is also there for some reason! The Weege Show is brought to you by Honda and the radically redesigned CRF250R.

The 250R has undergone a complete overhaul for 2022, getting more power in the mid-range to help you blast out of corners, execute whoops with precision, and shave seconds off your lap times. There’s also a new nine plate clutch assembly that improves hookup. And it’s all in an overall lighter package, with a narrower frame and new single-pipe exhaust.

Lighter. Faster. Stronger. That’s the new Honda CRF250R.

