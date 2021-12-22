The ClubMX Yamaha team keeps growing. After adding a big talent in Garrett Marchbanks last year and competing in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the first time, the squad takes another step for 2022 by adding a full-time 450 rider in Alex Martin, and racing both the full 250SX West and 250SX East Championships for the first time.

The squad also has a new sponsor at the top with Muc-Off. Muc-Off backed a Honda team last year with Justin Brayton. That former Muc-Off Honda team has now morphed into the Fire Power Honda team for 2022. Brayton still has a Muc-Off sponsorship in his return to the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas MotoConcepts Honda team for 2022.

ClubMX and Muc-Off announced their new sponsorship today, as well as the full-six rider lineup. The team has added MotoSport as a sponsor as well. A press release and video sit below.

The Following is a Muc-Off Press Release

Muc-Off Joins ClubMX for 2022 Supercross Assault

December 22, 2021, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Muc-Off is proud to announce it will become co -title sponsor for AMA Supercross team Muc-Off FXR ClubMX for the 2022 season.

Muc-Off FXR ClubMX, run by ClubMX president Brandon Haas, will be competing in both the East and West coast of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship for the first time as well as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross championship later in 2022 with a huge six rider line-up.