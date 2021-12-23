2022 Supercross Preview Show Airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

ELLENTON, Florida—The 2022 Supercross preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 25, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The one-hour program features reigning Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2020 Supercross champion Eli Tomac, 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, plus a star-studded cast of Ken RoczenJustin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, Joey Savatgy, Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin, and others as they prepare for the Anaheim Opener set to take place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, January 8. An encore presentation of the program will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

