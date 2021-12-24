Tickets to All 12 Rounds of 2022 Pro Motocross Championship Now on Sale
The following is a press release from MX Sports.
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—With today’s conclusion of the “12 Days of MXmas” on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship social media channels, tickets to all rounds of the 2022 season are now available for purchase. In conjunction with the holiday season countdown, early purchase discounts are being offered for a limited time to select nationals. Interested parties should act now!
- $10 off tickets to Fox Raceway I National; promo code FOX1MXMAS
- $10 off tickets to Thunder Valley National
- $10 off tickets to High Point National; promo code HIGHPOINTMXMAS
- $10 off tickets & $5 off pit pass to RedBud National; promo code HOHOHO MOTO
- 25% off tickets to Southwick National
- $5 off tickets to Spring Creek National
- $10 off tickets to Washougal National; promo code MOTOSANTA
- $10 off tickets to Budds Creek National; promo code BUDDSCREEKMXMAS
- $10 off tickets to Ironman National; promo code IRONMANMXMAS
- $10 off tickets to Fox Raceway II National; promo code FOX2MXMAS
These exclusive holiday offers provide an ideal last-minute Christmas gift for the moto enthusiast or an ideal opportunity for our passionate American motocross fanbase to get a head start on confirming their attendance to a round of the 2022 championship. Next year’s season will mark the 50th anniversary of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which is something no racing fan will want to miss out on being a part of.
Dylan Ferrandis (450 Class) and Jett Lawrence (250 Class) will carry the #1 plates as reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champions.
Savvy Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis and Australian rising star Jett Lawrence will lead the 450 Class and 250 Class fields into action next summer as reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champions, signifying the first time over the span of five decades that two international riders will carry the number one plates into action. The season will once again consist of 12 rounds, visiting the most storied and iconic venues in all of motocross with legacies that span multiple generations. The gate drops on the 2022 season over Memorial Day weekend with the Fox Raceway I National in Southern California on May 28 and will travel all over the country before returning to Southern California for its conclusion on September 3 with the Fox Raceway II National over Labor Day weekend.
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com
