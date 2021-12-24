The following is a press release from MX Sports.

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—With today’s conclusion of the “12 Days of MXmas” on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship social media channels, tickets to all rounds of the 2022 season are now available for purchase. In conjunction with the holiday season countdown, early purchase discounts are being offered for a limited time to select nationals. Interested parties should act now!

These exclusive holiday offers provide an ideal last-minute Christmas gift for the moto enthusiast or an ideal opportunity for our passionate American motocross fanbase to get a head start on confirming their attendance to a round of the 2022 championship. Next year’s season will mark the 50th anniversary of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which is something no racing fan will want to miss out on being a part of.

Dylan Ferrandis (450 Class) and Jett Lawrence (250 Class) will carry the #1 plates as reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champions.