ODI Releases New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips

New Product Addition: ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips

ODI has announced a new product collaboration with Motion Pro. Introducing the ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips.

ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips (Lock-On System)

The New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips were designed by Motion Pro and are manufactured by ODI In California, USA. Made with ODI’s V2 Lock-On System, the New DirtControl V2 Lock-On Grips will come complete with 6 Snap-Cams to fit most modern full-size Motocross Bikes. ODI Throttle Cams A, B, C, D, J & M.