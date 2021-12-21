ODI Releases New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips

December 21, 2021 2:10pm | by:
ODI Releases New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips

New Product Addition: ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips

ODI has announced a new product collaboration with Motion Pro. Introducing the ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips.

ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips (Lock-On System)

The New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips were designed by Motion Pro and are manufactured by ODI In California, USA. Made with ODI’s V2 Lock-On System, the New DirtControl V2 Lock-On Grips will come complete with 6 Snap-Cams to fit most modern full-size Motocross Bikes. ODI Throttle Cams A, B, C, D, J & M.

  • Constructed of a durable Medium Density Compound
  • New Web Pattern provides an ergonomic feel with excellent finger-tip traction
  • Reverse Knurling delivers amazing traction to feel secure in wet or dry conditions
  • Available in Black or Grey
  • US MSRP: $25.99
  • ODI
  • ODI
  • ODI
  • ODI
  • ODI
  • ODI
  • ODI

ODI / Motion Pro DIRTCONTROL II Grips (Slip-On)

The New Motion Pro DirtControl II Grips were designed by Motion Pro and are manufactured by ODI In California, USA. Made in the USA by ODI Grips, the New DirtControl II Slip-On Grips are universal fit to any 7/8” Handlebars. 

  • Constructed of a durable Medium Density Compound
  • New Web Pattern provides an ergonomic feel with excellent finger-tip traction
  • Reverse Knurling delivers amazing traction to feel secure in wet or dry conditions
  • Available in Black or Grey
  • US MSRP: $12.99

PS: Follow us on Instagram @ODIGrips

  • ODI
  • ODI
  • ODI ODI
  • ODI
Read Now
February 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now