Backyard Design USA is Hiring a Customer Service Representative

Backyard Design has become one of the biggest names in motocross graphics over the last couple years.

After launching the brand in 2011 in Europe they quickly became popular in the US. Today riders like Ryan Villopoto, Josh Hansen, Josh Grant, Tommy Searle and Kyle Chisholm trust in their graphics.

The heart of Backyard Design is the online configurator that allows the customer to create their own custom motocross graphics themselves online.

With their high tech production they are able to ship graphics faster than any other graphics company worldwide.

Backyard Design USA is based in Gadsen, AL and is currently expanding.

To ensure the quality of the customer service is as good as their graphics they are looking for a customer service representative.

The customer service position can be done remotely.

Please send your resume by e-mail to info@backyarddesignusa.com. The position starts immediately.

Visit our website at www.backyarddesignusa.com or check out our Instagram at @backyarddesign.