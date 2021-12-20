At the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Fox Raceway 1 National in Southern California, the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team let the world know that team rider Christian Craig would return to the team in 2022. It was announced that, just as he did in 2021, Craig would once again be competing in the 250SX class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross as well as the 450 Class of Pro Motocross. Having won the opening round of the 2021 250SX East Region in Houston, Craig held steady and displayed excellent consistency in winning again in Indianapolis as well as landing on the podium six total times before suffering a fractured fibula and ankle sprain at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross. In a desperate attempt to try and fight with teammate Colt Nichols for the 250SX East title, the Southern California native tied to line up at race in Utah, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

Forging onward, Craig hopped on the 450 for the summer’s Pro Motocross championship brawl and wound down the year with an impressive sixth overall in the premier class standings. Now it is December of 2021 and the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross season beckons. Poised to ride the 250cc motorcycle one more season in the football and baseball stadium of this nation, Craig has been back in his new home of Tallahassee, Florida, and bashing out countless laps and motos with his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammates. Determined to win an AMA 250cc title before graduating full-time to the 450cc classification, Craig has been a man on a mission and over the weekend, we spoke with him.

Racer X: Hey, Christian. Thanks for taking the time to talk with us this hectic week leading right up to Christmas. You and the family all good?

Christian Craig: Yes. Everything is good. Yes, with the kids we have one that is age seven, one is three and we have a newborn at six weeks old. It’s a lot but it has been fun, and we enjoy it. We just got the kids to bed and we’re chilling now. All good.

You guys are now officially living in Florida, huh?

Yeah, we’re in Florida. We had to move here since the whole team did, so we’re in Tallahassee. It’s been a big, big change for me. I grew up in California. I was born and raised there and that’s pretty much all I’ve known. I’ve traveled around racing, but never been based out of another state, so it’s been a big change for our family. It’s a good change and I think we needed this. It gets me out of my comfort zone and will help get me to that next level that I’m looking for.