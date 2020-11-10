Everyone who follows this sport knows that the mental and psychological strength required of a rider to excel and perform at his highest level is tantamount to success. “It’s huge,” stated Craig of the importance of mental strength. “A lot of people don’t think about it. They hire the best trainer that can train off the bike and hire the best riding coach and that’s great, but they leave out how much goes through your head on race day and how much negativity and positivity and everything else you just have to control. It’s super-hard to stay level headed, especially on race day. To bring home that win, there is a lot of work that goes into it, especially on the starting line when you’re just sitting there. There are so many thoughts going through your head and you want to try and fill all of that with positive thoughts because it will all lead to good results.”

In 2016, Craig placed a hard fighting third overall in the 250SX West Region. He won a race, and appeared poised for more. The following seasons haven’t gone to plan. Viewed by many as a natural born big bike racer, Craig has bounced back and forth between the two divisions, but with the move to Yamaha, he believes firmly in the current career trajectory, on a YZ250F, in the 250 class.

“It was what I wanted. I want to get out of this 250 class pretty soon, but I do want to win, so I feel like this is the right change for me and the team believes in me and they obviously wanted to sign me pretty quickly and we did that in June. It was all quiet and I had a good run with Honda, but it was time to move on and try something new. It just totally worked out. I literally talked to them and two days later they had a contract and I signed it. No hesitation and no going back-and-forth, it was all pretty straight forward and we all agreed on the same thing. They want me to win just as bad as I want to win. I’m looking forward to it.”

Now begins the work of learning the new team and motorcycle.

“Transitioning into the new team and everything was real good,” says Craig. “I’m trying to stay humble with it. I’m not getting too high or getting too low, I’m just enjoying each day and not expecting so much out of myself. Knowing where I belong, I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s just a mentality change that I’m coming in with next year. I’m just happy to be where I’m at right now and I feel like I’m more prepared than ever and I have a good crew, a good trainer and a good mental coach and everything is just falling into place.”