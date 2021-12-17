Brandy Richards Announced as 2021 AMA Motorcyclist of the Year

PICKERINGTON, Ohio—Following a historic and undeniable performance in the 2021 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), Brandy Richards has been named the 2021 American Motorcyclist Association Motorcyclist of the Year.

Richards became the first person in the century-plus history of the ISDE to win every single test in her class. Her flawless performance in Italy spanned 28 tests scattered across six days of riding. Her efforts helped the U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team win the 2021 ISDE by more than 15 minutes over runner-up Great Britain.

“Brandy Richards accomplished something truly extraordinary in Italy this year,” said AMA Board of Directors Chairman Russ Ehnes. “Making ISDE history with her performance on the world stage deserved recognition — which is why we selected her as the AMA’s 2021 Motorcyclist of the Year. We’re extremely proud of her stellar example of American greatness and to have her as an AMA member.”

The annual award is given to the individual or group that had the most profound impact on the world of motorcycling that year, and the recipient is voted on by the AMA Board of Directors.

“I never thought I’d be considered for [Motorcyclist of the Year] even after winning ISDE,” said Richards. “It’s amazing that the AMA recognized me…and I’m shocked and grateful to be given this honor.”