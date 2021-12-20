STACYC Inc. Partners With Monster Energy AMA Supercross

STACYC™ Inc., is excited to announce for the 3rd year in a row, its partnership with Monster Energy AMA Supercross, again this year, as the Official Electric Balance Bike for kids. We will be sponsoring the STACYC Live segment, where Little Rippers from all over will be submitting videos in hopes of having their video aired live and on the big screen. Each round of Supercross 2022 will feature a different weekly submission. After all the submissions have been collected, STACYC will select two Grand Prize Winners who will win airfare and accommodations to the Salt Lake City Finale, Round 17 on May 7th, 2022, where they will get a coveted spot on the starting line for a chance at being the 2022 STACYC Holeshot Challenge Winner! Check out the Contest Page and Rules here for more on how to enter!

“Our program with STACYC has been a fantastic platform to engage with our young fans at an early age. We look forward to partnering with STACYC again during the 2022 season.” - Dave Prater, Senior Director of Operations - Two Wheel, Feld Motor Sports.

“Our partnership with Monster Energy Supercross and the Holeshot Challenge race are both back for 2022. This year, we will be showcasing fan submissions of Little Ripper's on-air, weekly during the 'STACYC Live' portion of Supercross. Out of those submissions, the STACYC Team will pick two lucky kiddos to race in the Holeshot Challenge in Salt Lake City. Sharing the love of riding with participants and fans at Supercross each year, is something our whole team always looks forward to and we are excited to kick it off in Anaheim!” - Matt Schumann, VP of Marketing, STACYC Inc.