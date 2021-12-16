“Julien wanted to start helping a guy in supercross and I was one of the first guys he supported. He's still like my second dad”, Karnow says. “If something happened to my bike, it was less stressful knowing I had support to fix it. It was so helpful when I didn't have anything.”

In 2021, Karnow moved to Bubba Pauli's International Supercross team.

“I kind of just wanted a change of pace. It was amazing having his help,” Karnow recalls. While there, he had a chance to work with Pedro Gonzalez, the fastest rider Mexico has ever produced. “If I had a bad race, [Gonzalez] didn't want me to dwell on that. He'd say, 'Okay, you got a good start'. Or, 'Your first couple laps were good.' Always finding positives here and there,” Logan said. He told me, “I remember seeing him on the Pro Circuit bikes. It was exciting to have him there. He was changing our air filters. He just wanted to help.”

The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season was the best of Karnow’s career. He finished tenth overall in the 250SX West Region, with his best finish being a seventh at Salt Lake City 1. Karnow is aware a lot of the competition was hurt, but maintains that, “Staying healthy is a lot of it. I was one of the ones who didn't make a stupid mistake. And I benefited from it.”

A moment he will never forget from the '21 season happened at round three in Houston, Texas. He was in the second 250SX heat race in which he pulled his best start of the season. He took the lead coming out of the first turn and looked to be headed directly to the main. Unfortunately, he made a mistake at the end of lap one and ended up in what many call the “Steve Matthes Memorial Nets.” Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson, who were heading to the gate for the first 450SX heat race, were saved by nothin' but net. Logan was bummed but says it's not all bad. He got a lot of publicity out of it. All things considered; it was an impressive year.