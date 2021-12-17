Text by Jamie "Darkside" Guida

The Wageman brothers (RJ and Robbie) were raised in Southern California and grew up racing. Their father, Russ Wageman, raced the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from 1982 through 1986. They've been around the sport as long as they can remember. Robbie remembers begging for a bike at two or three years old and receiving one for Christmas. They’ve been riding and racing ever since and have even gone head-to-head in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

“At A2 in 2020 we raced side by side in Angel Stadium in a heat race,” RJ remembers. “It's our hometown stadium which was cool! He beat me which was not cool.”

The Wagemans are in a small group of brothers who have raced at the highest level and will once again line up for another year of supercross in January. Robbie will be back with Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha, while RJ will be racing a 450 in the first six West Coast rounds. To learn more about this duo we got on the phone to ask them some fun questions.

Racer X: Who's more skilled on a dirt bike?

RJ: Oh dude, that's hands down Robbie. He's sweet on a dirt bike. He makes it look really easy. I watch videos to see how I can get better.

Robbie: I would say me. Obviously, I'm going to pick myself.

Who was better in school?

RJ: Me for sure. I actually enjoyed going to school. I'd say he was the opposite. Anytime he had the opportunity to miss school or an assignment, that was Robbie.

Robbie: That's definitely my brother. He's got me all day in the book smarts.