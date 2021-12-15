Exhaust Podcast: Concussions in Motocross (with Dr. Paul Reiman)

December 15, 2021 6:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt talks to Dr. Paul Reiman, who is on staff with the Alpinestars Mobile Medic Unit, about concussion testing and protocols in the sport, the Cameron McAdoo situation from Atlanta last year, and future developments on testing and recovery. Turns out there's a lot that we thought we knew about concussions that has changed. Dr. Reiman is here to explain.

