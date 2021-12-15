Jason Weigandt talks to Dr. Paul Reiman, who is on staff with the Alpinestars Mobile Medic Unit, about concussion testing and protocols in the sport, the Cameron McAdoo situation from Atlanta last year, and future developments on testing and recovery. Turns out there's a lot that we thought we knew about concussions that has changed. Dr. Reiman is here to explain.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is presented by Yoshimura and On-X Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or watch or listen to the podcast in the video and audio players below.