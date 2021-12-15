Talk about the training a little bit too because now you’ve worked with Aldon [Baker] a little bit. You’ve got a little taste of what he’s doing and what he’s capable of down there. How does it feel so far?

It feels great. It’s not what I thought it would be as far as I don't know if he has changed anything with me this year, but everybody says it’s super, super gnarly and just a lot, a lot of work. I think it’s going smooth so far. I think it’s going to be a really good season. I think I’m somewhat in better shape than I have been. We’ve got a month left, so I’m looking to be in the best shape I have been in ever to start the season. It’s going to be good.

There’s been some people that thought you’d come here, and they’d change you and you’d cut the hair and the mustache and going to Aldon would be maybe a little bit harder, more intense. Clearly, you do the work. No one thinks that you don’t, but how surprising has it been for you to see you’re coming into this more buttoned-up program, you’re going to a more buttoned-up trainer with Aldon, that so far everything is as smooth as it’s been?

It’s gone the best I could imagine. With these guys really embracing my personality and then Aldon, too. He’s embraced every bit of it. He hasn’t told me once to cut my hair yet. He says I could use a trim every now and then. He’s really embraced it. I think they like my happy-go-lucky personality. I think these guys kind of get looked at as really, really corporate just because they haven’t really had a guy with my kind of personality be a part of the team and they haven’t really been able to show what they’re really about. I’m lucky to have these guys really embrace me. I think it’s going to continue throughout the year and you’re going to see a lot different orange truck, a lot more fun orange truck for sure.

Last one and a more farfetched question, but RedBud is going to host the Motocross of Nations in 2022. You probably want a little bit of redemption from what happened in 2018, I’m sure. You’re kind of RedBud’s mascot. You’re Captain America, in a sense. How much would it mean to you if you have this great season to end up on the U.S. Des Nations and go out there at RedBud again with those USA colors?

Dude. That would put the icing on the cake, for sure. To get to have redemption over there and to get to really race those guys all on this orange machine and to hold nothing back would be unreal. I would love to do that. Who’s to say I don’t dye this mullet red, white, and blue and put some stars on the sides of my head? To get to race that race would be another dream come true. A lot of dreams coming true. I want to do it. I think I’ve got the capability to do it. Hopefully we’ll see some red, white, and blue graphics on the bike at the end of this year.