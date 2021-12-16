Mips by the Numbers: 2021 Year in Review

Mips by the Numbers: 2021 Year in Review

2021 Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships 

The continued expansion of Mips and its patented helmet protection system within the off-road segment of the motorcycle industry was prominently represented over the course of each respective U.S. championship during the 2021 season. Both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are considered to be the pinnacle of off-road motorcycle racing on a global scale. Many of the sport’s most high-profile athletes contested the season in helmets equipped with Mips, which resulted in tremendous levels of success, including a sweep of each major championship, for the Mips brand and its partner helmet manufacturers.

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

Looking abroad, the global footprint of the FIM Motocross World Championship allows it to stand alone in off-road motorcycle racing, and many of the sport’s most high-profile international athletes contested the season in helmets equipped with Mips, which resulted in impressive success, highlighted by the MX2 title and complemented by a 1-2 finish in the final MX2 standings and a 2-3 finish in the final MXGP standings.

Included here are some snapshots of a 2021 Mips Year in Review infographic that has been produced. You can download the full graphic here or visit the interactive graphic on the Mips website.

To learn more about the innovation behind Mips please visit mipsprotection.com.

