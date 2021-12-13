FactoryONE Sherco Welcomes Progressive Insurance as Presenting Sponsor
The following press release is from the FactoryONE Sherco team:
San Antonio, Texas – FactoryONE Sherco announced today that Progressive Insurance, the third largest auto insurer in the country, will be the team’s presenting sponsor for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Progressive is also a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.
“We’re excited to team up with FactoryONE Sherco Racing,” said Eric Doubler, Special Lines Business Leader at Progressive. “We believe this sponsorship further demonstrates our commitment to the off-road motorcycle community and will give fans and owners of Sherco motorcycles an opportunity to learn more about how Progressive can help protect the motorcycles they love. We’re thrilled to be supporting the team and look forward to watching them continue their success across all competitions.”
As the presenting sponsor of FactoryONE Sherco, Progressive will receive prominent branding on all race team motorcycles and jerseys. In addition to branded equipment, FactoryONE Sherco will utilize branded social and digital assets designed to promote engagement with the off-road motorcycling audience.
“We are truly honored to be working with Progressive,” said Sherco USA’s Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Kraham. “Sherco is one of the fastest growing brands in all of powersports and we’re excited to have the support of one of the most recognized brands in insurance. This relationship will be different from your typical motorsport sponsorship beyond logo placement on our bikes and gear, there is going to be a bunch of fun engagement opportunities for our owners and fans, such as race activations and branded social and digital content.”
Main images courtesy of Future 7 Media