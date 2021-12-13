FactoryONE Sherco Welcomes Progressive Insurance as Presenting Sponsor

The following press release is from the FactoryONE Sherco team:

San Antonio, Texas – FactoryONE Sherco announced today that Progressive Insurance, the third largest auto insurer in the country, will be the team’s presenting sponsor for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Progressive is also a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

“We’re excited to team up with FactoryONE Sherco Racing,” said Eric Doubler, Special Lines Business Leader at Progressive. “We believe this sponsorship further demonstrates our commitment to the off-road motorcycle community and will give fans and owners of Sherco motorcycles an opportunity to learn more about how Progressive can help protect the motorcycles they love. We’re thrilled to be supporting the team and look forward to watching them continue their success across all competitions.”