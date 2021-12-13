Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s 250 Team Ready for 2022

The following is a press release from Yamaha:

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads into 2022 looking to reign supreme in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 class divisional championships. The six-rider lineup boasts a blend of youth and experience with the reigning 250SX West Champion, Justin Cooper and 250SX East Champion, Colt Nichols, and two-time 250MX Champion, Jeremy Martin. Also returning are Christian Craig and two of the sports up-and-coming riders - Nate Thrasher and Levi Kitchen. Jensen Hendler comes on board as the team manager for the 250 team.

Cooper enters his fifth year with the team and is coming off an impressive 2021 season. After taking the 250SX West crown in Supercross, the New Yorker backed it up with a great outdoor season. He came just shy of the title in the end, but lead the way in qualifying, holeshots and scored seven moto wins and never missed the overall podium. Cooper now has his eyes set on 2022 and adding more number-one plates to his resume.