SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda 2022 Roster Announced

The following press release is from SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda:

Spokane, Washington—SmarTop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda is ready to take on the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with an experienced three-rider roster that will be active at the highest levels of the 450 Class, as well as the East and West Coast regions of the 250 Class.

Justin Brayton's return to MCR occurs at a significant point for the 37-year-old racer, as the upcoming season will be his final year as a full-time competitor in the 450 Class. A one-time Main Event winner known for both consistency and speed, JB10 is sure to be a front-runner in his farewell tour. Brayton will be aboard a Shawn Ulikowski-tuned Honda CRF450R for all seventeen races.