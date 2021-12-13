The factory Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has officially announced its 2022 rider lineup. We had learned months ago that Malcolm Stewart has joined the team with a new two-year 450 deal for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and Dean Wilson is back on the team for the new year. Zach Osborne has announced his retirement so he is no longer with the squad.

The 250 lineup features RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson, who raced for the team in 2021. All five riders will race on the all-new Rockstar Edition motorcycles, announced today.

For more detail, here is a press release from Husqvarna:

Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna Factory Racing Introduces 2022 Rider Lineup for AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships

Team aims for the win with all-new Husqvarna Rockstar Edition Motorcycles

With the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship just around the corner, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is excited to announce its rider lineup for the 2022 race season, which includes a seasoned roster in both classes. Returning riders Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson – along with newcomer Malcolm Stewart – are looking forward to piloting the all-new FC Rockstar Editions this season, beginning on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California.