GasGas North America Announces 2022 Offroad and Trials Lineup
The following is a press release from GasGas:
GasGas North America is fired up to announce its 2022 lineup for offroad and trials competition in the U.S. Returning for its second year, the Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team will field two riders on the East Coast with defending XC2 250 Pro Champion Johnny Girroir at point, and teammate Ricky Russell rounding out the talented rider duo in XC1. Additionally, the GasGas Trials team happily welcome back founding members Daniel Blanc-Gonnet and Maddie Hoover for a second year, while adding talented up-and-comer Josh Roper to the roster in 2022.
- Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team returns for second year title defense
- GasGas Trials team excited for 2022 AMA MotoTrials season
- Successful off-season preparations are well underway with both squads
OFFROAD
The Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team had a stellar season in 2021, taking the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) by storm with Johnny Girroir’s championship-winning season aboard the EX 250F. Girroir doubled his success in 2021, sweeping all six rounds of the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series to claim the Pro 2 title, as well. For 2022, Girroir will defend his XC2 title in the GNCC Series, while making his Pro debut in the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series aboard the EX 350F.
Johnny Girroir:
“I’m really excited to go racing this year with the Coastal GasGas team after a successful 2021 season. My confidence is high, my mind is in a great place and I’m in the best shape of my life.”
Back for his second season with the team, Ricky Russell is ready to GET ON THE GAS in 2022, racing in the GNCC Series and National Enduro Championship on the EX 350F. The Washington native had some major highlights in 2021, including a second-place finish at the Tiger Run GNCC, plus three additional top-fives and a pair of sixths, in the series. With a proven backing of the Coastal GasGas team in 2022, Russell will aim to consistently put himself up front in both series.
Ricky Russell:
“I’m really excited to enjoy another year with the Coastal GasGas team. Towards the end of the year, everything was really starting to click and our speed was back up to par, so I can’t wait to start the year out strong and healthy ready to battle for wins.”
Led by eight-time GNCC National Champion and Team Manager, Barry Hawk, the sophomore squad has strong expectations for the new season.
Barry Hawk – Coastal GasGas Factory Racing Team Manager:
Antti Kallonen – Director of Offroad Racing, KTM Group North America:
“We’ve had a great partnership with Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team last year and it’s been fun working with them. They’ve been a great partner representing our brand well and keeping it fun and I’m looking forward to continuing into the 2022 season with them and building their program together with them.”
TRIALS
Continuing our commitment to top-level trial competition, GasGas Trials will once again field a top-level squad to compete at the highest level in the MotoTrials USA National Championship. Unofficially kicking off with Trials Training Days on Saturday, March 26 in Sequatchie, Tennessee, the national competition will get underway with the first two rounds on Sunday, April 3 at the same iconic location.
In the premier Pro class, team rider Daniel Blanc-Gonnet is back for year two aboard the TXT Racing 300 and he’s aiming to be a permanent fixture on the podium this upcoming season. Finishing fourth in 2021, Gonnet is more motivated than ever as he continues to put the final touches on his successful off-season preparations.
Daniel Blanc-Gonnet:
"I am motivated to make the 2022 season one of my best years yet! Between the proven GasGas trials platform, the experience from team manager Geoff Aaron and the chemistry between our teammates, I am in an environment conducive to delivering results. Focusing my efforts to improve upon where I struggled in seasons past, I am confident that I can be on the podium in each of the eight round AMA/NATC MotoTrials series."
Following a perfectly-executed 2021 season, four-time AMA NATC Women’s Pro Champion Maddie Hoover returns to the GasGas Trials team to defend her Women’s Pro title in 2022. Competing aboard the TXT Racing 300, Hoover continues to perfect her craft as she aims for another dominant season at the national level, while challenging herself in TrialGP competition again in 2022.
Maddie Hoover:
“My sights are set high for 2022! The new bikes feel great and are giving me the confidence to go win the championship again! GasGas and Geoff Aaron have put an awesome team together for next year. I’m excited to see the team take a bunch of podiums and go win some races!”
GasGas Trials newcomer, Josh Roper, is a welcomed addition to the team in 2022 as he makes his national debut on the TXT Racing 300. Finishing top-five in the Pro Championship as a rookie, Roper quickly progressed into a title contender in 2021, finishing runner-up in the Pro class. Now, Roper is ready to take on the 2022 season with the backing of GasGas and he’s got his eyes on the prize as he battles for the top spot.
Josh Roper:
“I just signed with GasGas for the 2022/23 trials season and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such an awesome team! I am fully adjusted to the new bike and feeling better than ever! With the support of GasGas, I think it’s going to be an awesome season fighting for the AMA NATC MotoTrials Championship! Our team manager, Geoff, is a 10-time National Champ so he knows what it takes and I get the opportunity to learn from his successful past. Get on the gas!”
Building on his long history with the brand, 10-time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron will continue representing GasGas in the U.S. as Team Manager of the Trials Racing division.
Geoff Aaron – GasGas Trials Team Manager:
“I’m looking forward to the 2022 competition season with our Trials team. Josh Roper is a great new addition and riding very well on the new GasGas TXT Racing 300. We are looking to push for the top spot in National Trials. Daniel Blanc-Gonnet will take on a new role by working directly for R&D but also competing at the Pro level. His skills both on and off the bike will be a strong asset for the team and help refine our machinery and produce results. Once again, Maddie Hoover will fly the flag for U.S. Women’s Trials, she will be shooting for another National Championship and will continue to compete in the FIM TrialGP Series. The 2022 season is shaping up great. I’m excited to see GasGas wins and podiums from all our Trials riders!”
Antti Kallonen – Director of Offroad Racing, KTM Group North America:
“We’ve been able to assemble a strong team for 2022 Trials, growing from a two-rider team to a three-rider team and the addition of Josh Roper will only validate and strengthen our team. With the great leadership of Geoff Aaron, multi-time champion, I have no doubt we will be a top contender in 2022 in both divisions Men and Women. Looking forward to fighting for the championship with all three riders.”
For more information on the GasGas Motorcycles brand, please visit www.gasgas.com. For further details on pricing and availability of GasGas models, please refer to your local authorized GasGas Motorcycle dealer.