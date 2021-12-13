GasGas North America Announces 2022 Offroad and Trials Lineup

Led by eight-time GNCC National Champion and Team Manager, Barry Hawk, the sophomore squad has strong expectations for the new season.

Barry Hawk – Coastal GasGas Factory Racing Team Manager:

"I am really excited and looking forward to the upcoming season with the Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team. We had a lot of fun in 2021 and we’re looking for 2022 to be an even better year. I expect Johnny to continue with his success carried over from last season, he’s in a very good place mentally and physically and that is a very good recipe for another fantastic year. As for Ricky, I think we’ve found some things he’s been missing with riding technique and he made big improvements late last year. I think he’s going to have the season that we know he’s capable of, which is consistently running up front and winning races.”

Antti Kallonen – Director of Offroad Racing, KTM Group North America:

“We’ve had a great partnership with Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team last year and it’s been fun working with them. They’ve been a great partner representing our brand well and keeping it fun and I’m looking forward to continuing into the 2022 season with them and building their program together with them.”

TRIALS

Continuing our commitment to top-level trial competition, GasGas Trials will once again field a top-level squad to compete at the highest level in the MotoTrials USA National Championship. Unofficially kicking off with Trials Training Days on Saturday, March 26 in Sequatchie, Tennessee, the national competition will get underway with the first two rounds on Sunday, April 3 at the same iconic location.