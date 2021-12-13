Dylan Ferrandis, Eli Tomac Eager for 2022 Start

The following is a press release from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac are ready for the highly anticipated start of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season on January 8 in Anaheim, California. The team has been hard at work at their new facility in Cairo, Georgia, and looks to build on this year’s successful premier class debut.

Ferrandis is fresh off a stellar rookie year on the YZ450F, securing his first premier class title at the penultimate Pro Motocross round in Pala, California. The Frenchman also enjoyed a great start to his 450SX debut earlier in the year, scoring his first podium at the second Supercross round in Houston, Texas. He looks to keep that momentum rolling into the New Year and fight for another number-one plate.

Note: Dylan Ferrandis will race as #14 for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, then will race as #1 for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.