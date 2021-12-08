Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Introduces Four-Rider 2022 AMA Supercross Roster

The following is a press release from the Red Bull KTM team:

MURRIETA, California—A solid four-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is set to enter the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship aboard the radically new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition models. With only a month to go before the start of the series, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team came together in Murrieta, California to celebrate the launch of the new generation machines that all riders will pilot throughout the season.

Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger will officially debut the all-new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition at the Anaheim SX opener on January 8, 2022, while Max Vohland is set to race the KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition in the 250SX class.

Webb, the reigning 450SX Champion, will proudly display the number one plate aboard the new bike as he sets out to defend his title for the second time in 2022. The 26-year-old had an exceptional supercross season in 2021, sweeping half of the Main Events for a total of eight victories in the stacked class. He had a steady performance in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, finishing fourth overall in the championship, and now his focus is set on bringing home back-to-back titles in supercross.

450 Class