Antti Kallonen Appointed Director of Offroad Racing For KTM Group North America

MURRIETA, California—KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Antti Kallonen, longtime Team Manager of the world-class FMF KTM Factory Racing program, has been appointed Director of Offroad Racing for KTM Group in North America.

Kallonen’s new role will allow him to retain a more strategic and senior position in all of KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GasGas North America’s offroad, flat track and trials racing activities. Furthermore, FMF KTM Factory Offroad Racing is pleased to welcome Tim Weigand as Team Manager as he makes the transition from overseeing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ highly successful factory offroad team for the last seven years.

Kallonen joined the KTM family in 2004 to work as a mechanic, before taking over KTM’s factory offroad racing program in 2006. He built a strong foundation for not just the factory racing efforts, but also for KTM’s industry-leading support program that has later produced many champions with the brand. Since 2006, Kallonen has successfully led KTM to 94 National and World Championships, as well as 11 X-Games gold medals with KTM-supported athletes. Additionally, since stepping into the role of U.S. ISDE World Trophy Team Manager in 2012, Kallonen and the American squad have amassed five ISDE gold medals in all three trophy divisions.

Building upon the synergies already in place within the KTM Group, Kallonen will continue to work closely with Weigand and the group’s other managers to continue delivering the most successful offroad racing program in the country.

Antti Kallonen – Director of Offroad Racing, KTM Group North America: