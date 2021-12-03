You’ve always had success with Suzuki in the past and I know that it has changed a little bit since the last time you rode it, but how much is coming to this team learning the bike over again versus learning the team and the program and everything that is associated with that?

Going to a new team is always a bit of a challenge just because it’s always new people, new personalities. You’re learning how everything works, how everybody works. They’re learning you. With me specifically, it’s probably a little bit more of a challenge because I can be a little bit of a loose cannon with some things sometimes. They’ve been so awesome to work with. The Suzuki is pretty similar to the last time I rode it, but with three more years of development and testing and stuff to work with, which is so nice. Obviously, the last time I was on a Suzuki was year one on a new chassis. It doesn’t matter what bike, what year, what time it is, that’s a big challenge and a big thing to undertake and try to be successful in year one with a new chassis and new bike. I was pretty comfortable right off the bat. I told the guys when we got to the test track, I said, “Just so you know, I’m probably going to roll around and double stuff for a while.” And then I got on the track and I tripled through the first whoops section. I was like, all right, I’m just kidding! I feel better than I thought I would right off the bat. The bike is very different from what I’ve been on the last three years, so the little things take some time to get used to, for sure. There’s things about each motorcycle that are different. Some do things really well that others don’t and then vice versa. There’s things that each bike does good. So, there’s a few things about the Suzuki that I really missed and I really like, just simple stuff. Doing starts and stuff. Having a cable clutch. The engine package that we have. It’s very fun to ride, in that sense. So, I’ve been enjoying it. Like I said, it’s a lot of work. New team, new bike, all that stuff, but it’s also exciting. I thrive off of excitement and having fun and just new stuff. It’s nice. You get that feeling in your stomach where you’re just excited and ready to go. That’s worth its weight in gold for me.

What is it about the Suzuki chassis compared to the KTM that you feel is comfortable that you found right away fits with your style and everything that you like about what you feel from a bike? You’re a very smooth and calculated rider, and it seemed like you maybe struggled to find that similar feel with the KTM. So, what is it about the Suzuki chassis that you like that does it for you?

The chassis is so different from the KTM to the Suzuki. We’re talking steel frame to aluminum frame. It’s drastically different, just the way it’s set up, the balance of the bike, all of that. I definitely struggled with a few things the last few years with just setup and just with myself trying to get comfortable. That being said, I mightily struggled my last year on Suzukis as well. So, a lot of that boils down to just JB19 having a hard time! So, I’ve been putting in a lot of work. I made some changes with my program. Things have been coming around. I really enjoy the engine package that we have. It allows me to kind of be smoother and lug the bike around, which I really like to do. That cable clutch, I love it because I like to adjust it all the time and I like the feel of it. It’s a very different machine, for sure, but at the same time, we’re professionals and you’ve just got to maximize what each bike does well. That’s kind of something I’m learning further into my career. Nothing is ever going to be perfect no matter what you do, and it doesn’t matter if we’re talking dirt bikes or life. For myself, I’ve got to maximize what I’m good at. I think I know what my strengths are at this point. With a motorcycle, each bike does something good. So, I’m trying to make the most of what this one does good and what I do well and try to mesh the two together and hopefully that’s a good combination. So far, so good.