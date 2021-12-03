Main image from the Paris Supercross, by Christophe Desmet

Welcome to Racerhead. We've reached December, and now we’re just 36 more days from Anaheim 1... Is it too early to pick Justin Barcia once again in the opener? The two biggest races of the off-season happened last weekend with the massive 50th Annual THOR Mini O's in Florida, as well as the return of the Paris Supercross in France, where we got to see a few AMA Supercross veterans in Marvin Musquin, Justin Brayton, and a semi-retired Chad Reed go up against some very good MXGP riders in the semi-retired Antonio Cairoli and Romain Febvre, as well as some of the home country’s better supercrossers. The track was rather modest by Monster Energy AMA Supercross standards, as the organizers knew that they were getting some soon-to-be-at-Anaheim riders in Musquin and Brayton, plus Cairoli and Febvre and Reed haven't done much supercross lately. As expected, Musquin won fairly easily, sweeping all three main events, while his countryman Cedric Soubryas, no stranger to supercross, was a solid second overall ahead of Brayton. Fourth went to new Twisted Tea/ HEP Motorsport Suzuki rider Justin Bogle, with Reed scoring an impressive fifth overall. The event was jam-packed, which was great news for the promoters, as they really had to work on making this event even happen, given the difficulties with international travel restrictions, different vaccination policies for different countries, and the general uncertainty that it was even going to happen. Eric Peronnard, the U.S. rider liaison and one of the co-promoters, told me, "I don't think Xavier [Auduoard, another co-promoter] and I have ever had to work so hard on this race as we did the last three months."

While it's hard to tell what the results mean in the big picture—I don't think Musquin becomes more of a favorite at Anaheim because he won Paris, though Roger De Coster recently said Marv's riding really well—there was one glaring and unfortunate taste of reality. Romain Febvre, who was tied with Jeffrey Herlings going into the final moto of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, suffered a massive and ugly crash when he over-jumped a step-on/step-off and then shot sideways off the triple that followed immediately upon landing. It was a spectacular, ugly reminder that even on a tame track like Paris, supercross requires a different skillset than outdoor motocross, and while the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider is definitely one of the fastest motocross riders on the planet, supercross requires finesse, patience, and mistake-free riding. Both Romain and Antonio were good sports about entering, but they were clearly not as ready and confident as they would be for a motocross race, where I’m certain they would have been 1-2 in this field. And newly crowned MX2 World Champion Maxine Renaux finished second in the 250 class, but the winner was Kicker Arenacross king Kyle Peters, who also went 1-1-1. On an outdoor track, Renaux wins, no problem, but coming indoors he could only finish between Peters and last-minute U.S. replacement rider Kevin Moranz.

I bring this up because in Europe there is hardly any supercross, and the top guys like Herlings, Tim Gajser, Febvre, and Cairoli focused their entire careers on going fast on outdoor motocross tracks. Their skillset, their mindset, their bike settings—all are based almost exclusively on winning MXGP races, and it shows both in the Motocross of Nations efforts each year as well as the few times one or two of them might venture into a stadium race. Here in the U.S., on the other hand, outdoor motocross prep really doesn't start until Monster Energy AMA Supercross ends in May. And even now, in the off-season, the supercross tracks have been busy since early October with riders and race teams switching back quickly from outdoor settings and techniques to their supercross setups, sharpening their skills on the rhythm sections, banked hairpin turns and of course the whoops, which were pretty much non-existent in Paris.

Don't get me wrong: the Paris SX is a fantastic, well-run event, and it's got its own rich history, as everyone since the OG race back in 1984—which included Johnny O'Mara, Jeff Ward, David Bailey, and Broc Glover as the featured Americans—used to go there and have amazing battles. And then after Jean-Michel Bayle became the first home rider to win, then went to America and won the '91 AMA Supercross title, the floodgates opened to many French and other international talents to come to the U.S. and try their hands at winning in both SX and MX. But now that pipeline to import talent has slowed up somewhat and fewer top European talents are thinking about emigrating to America; Herlings, Gajser, and Jorge Prado all had chances earlier in their careers to come learn the ropes of supercross just like Musquin and Ken Roczen did, but they elected to stay put and have had very strong MXGP careers as a result. Sure, we still get some remarkable talents over here like Dylan Ferrandis and Australian brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence, but when Musquin and Roczen call it quits, there probably won't be an FIM Motocross World Champion racing in America for the first time since JMB retired after the '92 season, and then Greg Albertyn turned up in 1995 from South Africa.

Mind you, it's a two-way street, this talent pipeline, and it's long been down to a trickle going from our shores to theirs. No American has won the FIM title since Bob Moore in 1994, and few top Americans have really tried to go win over there, Ryan Villopoto's star-crossed '15 attempt notwithstanding. And the focus on supercross here has certainly shown in the last ten years of the Motocross of Nations. After six straight years of Team USA winning, other nations have claimed every MXoN since 2011. (There are other mitigating factors, including timing and, at times, the disinterest of our top riders to attend, as well as the obvious fact that the guys in Europe are damn good outdoor motocross riders!)

Two more morsels of food for thought on the different focus points between SX/MX in America and MX alone in Europe: the only rider in AMA/FIM history to win both the premier-class AMA Supercross crown as well as an FIM world title remains the incomparable Jean-Michel Bayle. Among those who brought a motocross world title here and did not get to the very top of supercross like Bayle did were Albertyn, Sebastien Tortelli, Shayne King, Grant Langston, Christophe Pourcel, Ben Townley, Tyla Rattray, and of course Musquin and Roczen, who are still trying. (Chad Reed, who won the AMA Supercross title twice, left Europe before ever winning the world title, and Mickael Pichon only won a world title after leaving America.)

Hopefully at some point in the future we will see a truly focused American athlete at the top of his game go to Europe and finally win a world title, just as Brad Lackey, Danny Laporte, Trampas Parker, Donny Schmit, and Bob Moore did back in the day. And hopefully we will again see an international rider fresh off of a world title come here and give the AMA circuit a go like all those guys listed above did. But for now, it’s becoming more and more obvious that we live in very different dirt bike worlds, despite being only an ocean apart.